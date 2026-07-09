/Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu govt drops Parandur airport project, eyes alternative site: Here's why

The Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government has decided to drop the proposed greenfield airport project at Parandur near Chennai, stating that much of the acquired land is unsuitable for runway construction because of the presence of extensive water bodies. He highlighted that the state will instead look for an alternative site to develop Chennai's second airport.



The proposed airport, spread across 4,970 acres, has faced sustained protests since it was announced in 2022. Farmers and environmental groups have opposed the project, citing concerns over large-scale displacement and the loss of ecologically sensitive wetlands.



Industries Minister Nirmal Kumar said the government decided after finding that a considerable portion of the identified land was not suitable for developing airport infrastructure. "Around 800 to 900 acres consisted of water bodies. The land was not suitable for runway construction as it was more like a water body," the minister said.

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Honouring the promise

The development puts Chief Minister Vijay in a delicate position between honouring his promise to villagers opposing the project and addressing the growing need for increased aviation infrastructure in Chennai to sustain economic growth and future investments. The state capital's existing airport is likely to reach saturation by 2035.



The Parandur airport project, advanced by the previous DMK government, had consistently experienced sustained opposition from locals of Ekanapuram and other neighbouring villages over concerns connected to land acquisition, displacement and environmental impact. While campaigning, Vijay had assured villagers that their houses and farmlands would not be taken due to the proposed project.