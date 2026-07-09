/Who is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra? FBI names in alleged Rs 3.3 crore cross-border extortion case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has named Punjab Police Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra in an alleged cross-border extortion case. According to US officials, Nagra attempted to extort $400,000 (around Rs 3.3 crore) from an Indian-origin family residing in the United States by reportedly threatening to falsely implicate their relatives in India in a murder case if the money was not paid.

Who is Gurinderjit Singh Nagra?

Gurinderjit Singh Nagra is an inspector with the Punjab Police who was serving as the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Tanda police station in Hoshiarpur district before the allegations surfaced. After details of the FBI's investigation became public, he was removed from the post and transferred to the Police Lines in Hoshiarpur pending an inquiry.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Following widespread circulation of reports on social media about the FBI probe, the Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) ordered Nagra's immediate transfer. Police officials said the move was precautionary, while a formal fact-finding inquiry has been initiated to examine the allegations.



"For now, this matter has come to light based on the video and information circulating on social media. So far, no official confirmation or clear information has been received from the Government of India or the Punjab Government in this regard," the Hoshiarpur SSP told news agency ANI.



In order to ensure a transparent and unbiased investigation, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jalandhar Range has handed the probe over to the Superintendent of Police (Investigation) of Jalandhar Rural. In response, the inquiry officer is assigned to thoroughly assess all required facts and allegations. Reacting to it, the Punjab Police officials have said further required legal action will be entirely based on the discovery of this final report.