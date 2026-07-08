Opinion: CM Vijay’s coalition govt; How can TVK synergise with allies?

After actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK party won the April 2026 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the first-ever consultative meeting among the TVK government's coalition partners took place near Chennai last week. This gathering marks a significant step forward in fostering collaboration and unity among the partners. Manickam Tagore, MP, the new Tamil Nadu Congress President, calls this is a ‘good start.’ Though the Left parties did not attend the meeting, other coalition members participated in the discussion with a positive attitude. In Tamil Nadu politics, May 10th, 2026 (swearing-in of Chief Minister Vijay and his cabinet colleagues) is historic, and TVK’s victory will always be remembered.

Further, the formation of the coalition government is a ‘new social justice’ in Tamil Nadu politics. The bigger question is how the TVK, a newbie in Tamil Nadu politics, can synergise with its allies and negotiate the rough-and-tumble of the state's politics.

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Tamil Nadu's political landscape has changed significantly, shifting from a bipolar system to a coalition government after 59 years. To improve cooperation, mutual trust and increase power-sharing among coalition partners, several constructive recommendations are proposed here.

Since coalition dharma is new to Tamil Nadu politics, it is imperative to appoint conveners at the state, district, and block levels to strengthen the coalition framework and address alliance partners' grievances. The state convenor bears the critical responsibility of conducting regular monthly meetings with the directly allied political parties, as well as those providing external support. It is essential that significant discussions, encompassing policy-level issues, divergent viewpoints, and Centre-State relations, are effectively managed at the state level. The convener should enhance the stability of a coalition government; it is crucial to ensure a fair distribution of power among the participating parties across all sectors. It is better to formulate a Common Minimum Programme.

For decades, the Congress Party was in the DMK alliance. The recent poll results prompted the Congress to quit the DMK alliance and partner with the TVK. This process could have hurt TVK candidates who lost in the five constituencies where Congress candidates won. The TVK leadership should address this and help heal the wounds of the past.

To strengthen the coalition and enable jointness on the ground, it is important to inform the district presidents and MLAs of the coalition parties whenever the Ministers visit their districts. Recently, it was encouraging to witness TVK flags displayed to welcome the Tourism minister Rajesh Kumar(a Congress MLA) during his visit to several locations near Chennai.

It is important to impress upon the two Dravidian majors that offering a share in power should also apply to local elections, without conflicts among coalition partners. Therefore, the TVK's alliance partners should carefully dissect and discuss each mayoral position, panchayat, municipality, and ward with the coalition partners. Winning every local body seat should be treated as a high-priority goal; this is essential for the TVK's Government in the state and helps the party prepare for the next parliamentary poll.

Regular meetings of coalition partners' MLAs help them face assembly sessions with courage and determination against the DMK and AIADMK. Those within the alliance must be willing to openly speak about how the TVK Government is treating them with fraternal affection, as opposed to how the DMK had treated them back in the day.

In the interest of transparency and democratic functioning, it is important for all members of the coalition government to provide necessary updates to the media regarding the establishment of a secular coalition government. This communication helps inform the public about the government's intentions and structure. To effectively communicate the benefits and welfare measures of the coalition government's policies, it is crucial to organise a series of public and street meetings that bring together coalition partners.

Further, a robust social media strategy needs to be implemented to ensure that all the IT Wings are well coordinated in actively promoting and defending the coalition's policies. This would also involve crafting timely and thoughtful responses to opposition critiques, which will not only bolster the coalition's standing but also foster a sense of unity and purpose among its stakeholders.

The recent success of the TVK in Tamil Nadu has changed the state's political dynamics, with many supporters and veteran leaders from established parties switching their loyalty. However, TVK leaders should not accept disgraced opposition MLAs or former members, as this could harm their reputation.