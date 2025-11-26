Hours after India launched Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to strike the Uri hydroelectric project near the Line of Control (LoC), but the attack was swiftly repelled with no damage reported, the Central Industrial Security Force revealed on Tuesday (Nov 25). The Uri hydropower plant, located only a few kilometres from the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, became one of the first potential targets as Pakistani forces opened fire following the Indian Army's cross-border strike on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the night of May 6-7, revealed the CISF in its statement.

Shocking details revealed months after Operation Sindoor

The CISF revealed the details while awarding the Director General's Disc to 19 personnel who were on duty at the Uri Hydro Electric Power Projects UHEP-I and II, during the escalation. These officers, now formally recognised for their courage, were credited with shooting down drones, protecting vital equipment, and evacuating civilians while shells landed dangerously close to residential quarters.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The awards were presented at a ceremony in New Delhi, where senior CISF leadership praised the team for acting with remarkable calm despite heavy gunfire. "Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Army during the intervening night of May 6-7, 2025, targeted terrorist hideouts across the Line of Control(LOC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army launched intense and indiscriminate shelling on Indian territory, endangering vital infrastructure, including the Uri hydro-power projects, and threatening nearby civilian populations. Positioned barely a few kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), CISF units at the NHPC installations found themselves at the forefront of this sudden escalation," said the CISF.

Also read | ‘Integral and inalienable part’: India on China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh

The force said that despite heavy gunfire, its personnel "During the most volatile phases of the exchange, CISF troops neutralised hostile drones targeting the installations and secured armoury stockpiles by swiftly redistributing weapons to prevent potential destruction."

"Throughout the crisis, the integrity of critical national assets remained intact due to their vigilance and preparedness. As shells struck close to residential complexes, CISF personnel undertook door-to-door evacuation of civilians—including women, children, NHPC staff and their families—often amidst ongoing shelling," it added.

Names of the brave CIDF officers honoured

Commandant Ravi Yadav led the defence effort, with Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh and Assistant Commandant Subash Kumar coordinating response teams. The honoured personnel included officers, inspectors, head constables, and constables from both Uri-I and Uri-II units, each cited for specific acts of bravery that kept the plant and township secure.

The constabulary and supervisory ranks include Constables Sushil Vasant Kamble, Raziqe Ahmad Abdul Rafique, Wankhede Ravindra Gulab, and Tridev Chakma, all from UHEP Uri-I. Inspector Deepak Kumar Jha and Head Constable Gurjit Singh of are also part of the team, along with Constables Sohan Lal, Mufeed Ahmad, and Mahesh Kumar. Other personnel include Head Constables Manoj Kumar Sharma and Ram Lal from UHEP Uri-I. From UHEP Uri-II, Sub-Inspectors Anil Kumar and Deepak Kumar, along with Assistant Sub-Inspectors Rajeev Kumar and Sukhdev Singh, are listed, along with Constable Sandenaboina Raju.