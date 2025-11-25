/‘Integral and inalienable part’: India hits back at Beijing for calling Arunachal Pradesh China’s part

India has firmly restated that Arunachal Pradesh is an “integral and inalienable part” of its territory after China refused to recognise the northeastern Indian state and denied detaining an Indian woman transiting through Shanghai airport. Prema Thongdok, an Indian national from Arunachal Pradesh, was travelling from London to Japan on a valid Indian passport when she was held for around 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Indian consular officials at the consulate general of Shanghai eventually secured her release.

On Tuesday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) accused Chinese authorities of violating international air-travel conventions and even China’s own 24-hour visa-free transit policy, which applies to nationals of all countries. “We have seen statements made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the arbitrary detention of an Indian citizen Prema Thongdok from Arunachal Pradesh,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. “Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. No amount of denial by the Chinese side is going to change this indisputable reality.”

The Spokesperson added that Beijing had “still not been able to explain their actions” and that the detention breached “several conventions governing international air travel” as well as China’s own regulations of allowing visa-free transit up to 24 hours for nationals of all countries. China has long claimed Arunachal Pradesh, something that Delhi has rejected in a strong way.

Earlier in the day, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning insisted there had been no detention. “The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’ illegally set up by India,” Ms Mao said at a regular briefing. “According to what we’ve learned, during the entire time, China’s border inspection authorities carried out checks procedures in accordance with laws and regulations… there was no so-called ‘detaining’ or ‘harassing.’ The airline provided her with resting facilities and meals.”