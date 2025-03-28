In India's Jammu and Kashmir, an ongoing anti-terrorist operation claimed the lives of three police officers, while seven other security personnel were injured. Three terrorists have also been killed in the operation that was resumed on Friday (Mar 28) morning.

As per reports, three jawans of the special operations group (SOG) of J&K Police died in Ghati Heights of Sufiyan Jakhole village of Kathua district.

Deputy SP border Dheeraj Katoch and an army para commando were among the seven security personnel wounded during the operation. The injured have been transferred to a hospital in Jammu City, while the Deputy SP is being treated at the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Kathua.

Operation resumes

On Friday morning, the operation against the foreign terrorists started with the first light.

Two terrorists, as per an IANS report, are still believed to be hiding in Ghati Heights of Safiyan Jakhole village. Given the number of terrorists seen in Sanyal village on Sunday (Mar 23), these two terrorists could belong to the same group. The report suggests that they might have escaped Sanyal village, and were now trying to cross over to Billawar in Kathua district through Ghati Heights.

"Terrorists are believed to be part of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. They appeared to be well-trained. The gunfight triggered intense firing and explosions, with the army using rocket launchers to eliminate the terrorists, who fired heavily with M4 Carbines and other sophisticated weapons and also used grenades. Local youth were seen assisting the security forces in carrying heavy weapons and ammunition deep inside a gorge. Senior police officers are camping at the spot, supervising the operation," said officials.

"The possibility is that there could be two more terrorists. Special army para commandos were airdropped in the evening yesterday to further strengthen the cordon around the area. The bodies of three terrorists were noticed by drones and would be retrieved on Friday morning," they added..

Terrorists believed to be from Pakistan

Reportedly, civilians observed the movement of terrorists at the village Safiyan Jakhole Ghati heights at 7 am on Thursday and alerted the police.

"Teams of local police and the SOG headed by SDPO Border, Dheeraj Katoch, rushed to the spot and engaged terrorists in the gun battle, who were well-equipped with sophisticated weapons like M4 Carbines. Later, army personnel, including para commandos, were air dropped, and reinforcements of police and paramilitary personnel reached the spot to join the operation," said officials, as quoted by IANS.

"Three SOG personnel who were part of the first team to reach the spot were martyred in the operation. One para commando and six policemen, including the Dy SP, sustained injuries. Three terrorists have been neutralised till last evening. Their bodies are lying on a hill and will be brought down once the operation is over. The body of one of the terrorists has been burnt. All of them are believed to be Pakistanis."

Three selection-grade constables of the J&K Police, Tariq Ahmad (son of Kabir Hussain of Reasi), Jaswant Singh (son of Angrez Singh of Londi, Hiranagar), and Balwinder Singh (son of Prem Singh of Kana Chak, Kathua), have been identified as the policemen killed in this operation.

(With inputs from agencies)