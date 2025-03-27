Two security personnel, including an officer has been killed in a fresh gunfight that erupted between security forces and terrorists in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday (March 27), according to media reports. Two terrorists have also been gunned down in the anti-terror operation, which is now in its fourth day.

Joint teams from the Army, the Border Security Force, Police, the National Security Guard, the Special Operations Group, and the Central Reserve Police Force have been carrying out searches in the densely forested area in Juthana.

(This is a developing news...more to follow)