Indian security forces are carrying out a massive operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Saniyal area of Hiranagar in Kathua district on the second consecutive day. The Indian Army had received input about the presence of four to five foreign terrorists in the area on Sunday evening. A cordon and search operation was launched by forces in the area during which the terrorists fired on security forces resulting in an encounter.

The operation continues as more forces have been brought in to search the whole area where these terrorists could be hiding. Indian Army had said, "Based on Intelligence Input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation has been launched by @JmuKmrPolice & troops of #RisingStar Corps on 23 Mar 25 in general area Saniyal #Hiranagar. Operations in Progress."

According to officials, one seven-year-old girl was injured in the crossfire between terrorists and security forces in the Hiranagar area. The girl was taken to the hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

Security forces also busted a major hideout in the Poonch area of Jammu division. A massive store of arms and ammunition was recovered by the Indian Army which included three AK rifles with 23 magazines, grenades, time bomb among other items.

#WATCH | Kathua, J&K: The Indian Army and J&K Police continue a cordon and search operation in the Saniyal area of Hiranagar.



After receiving input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by J&K Police and troops of Rising Star Corps in the general… https://t.co/8jtzM1ci9o pic.twitter.com/73nMmtDLu4 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2025

Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir: On Kathua Encounter, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah says, "This is not just about Kathua or Billawar; similar incidents occur in Rajouri and Poonch from time to time. Efforts are being made, although this is not solely our responsibility..." pic.twitter.com/GLEEaLLFmL — IANS (@ians_india) March 24, 2025

"Op Nandiyali, Surankote* : On 23 mar 25, Recovery of Heavy Arms , Amn , IEDs and Narcotics was made in An Intelligence Based Joint Search Operation by #Indian Army and #J&K police from #Sangla Top, #Surankote #Poonch; spoiling a major terrorist attempt in Rajouri & Poonch area and disrupting their operational capabilities," Army said.

Security forces in the last week also defused five Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) in the Kashmir Valley. These IEDs were detected by security forces in various parts of the Kashmir Valley and since then security forces have been alerted. Major search operations are being carried out by forces in every district to foil such attempts.