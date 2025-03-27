An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the Juthana area of the Kathua district in the Jammu division. The Indian Army received an input about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists in the area, after which a cordon and search operation was launched by forces. Terrorists fired on the security forces, resulting in a gun battle.

The Initial reports suggest that two security personnel have been injured in the initial gunfight, however, it has not been confirmed by the forces yet. The injured personnel are said to have been taken to the nearby base hospital, and their condition was said to be stable. Sources also said that one terrorist was injured during the crossfire.

Earlier this week, security forces were involved in one more operation in the Hiranagar area of Kathua division, where they had received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. There was a brief gunfight, and security forces managed to bust the terrorist hideout and recover arms and ammunition. However, the terrorists managed to flee from the operation site.

Security forces have brought in more deployments to the area to nab the terrorists at the operation site in Juthana. Forces have also used drones to look for the terrorists hiding in the area. The firing continues from both sides, and the operation is on.