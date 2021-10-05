Pakistan talks about peace while Imran Khan glorifies Osama Bin Laden as a martyr: India at UN

India slammed Pakistan at the United Nations saying that the country is the "biggest destabilising force in the world" which has "repeatedly indulged in cross-border terrorism."

The comments were made by Indian diplomat A. Amarnath in his right to reply against Pakistan at the first committee's meet at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Also Read: India's IFS officer Sneha Dubey slams Pak PM Imran Khan's Kashmir rant at UNGA

India's diplomat said that Pakistan has "no regard for UN principles", highlighting the dichotomy that "while Pakistan’s permanent representative speaks about peace and security here, his prime minister glorifies global terrorists like Osama Bin Ladin as ‘martyrs’. What more could be a better proof of the utter duplicity that this country is infamous for."

The Pakistan side in the speech had raked up the Jammu and Kashmir issue, something that the country has been doing for the last 70 years and is seen as futile given that Islamabad has found no takers for it among the international community.

Also Read: Decoding Taliban apologist Imran Khan's speech at UNGA

The Indian diplomat pointed at Islamabad's "proven track record of illicit export of nuclear material and technology" and how the country has harboured a "deep sense of insecurity and orchestrated hatred for India and our secular credentials and the values that my country stands for".

"It is time to hold Pakistan to account and not let them abuse UN platforms for spreading disinformation, hate and incite violence," India's diplomat said.

The first committee of the UNGA deals with disarmament and other challenges that are seen as a threat to world peace. It is one of the main committees of the General Assembly and meets every year in October after the high level week in September.

The Indian diplomat also reminded Islamabad that the "entire territory of Jammu & Kashmir was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan", calling upon Pakistan to "immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."