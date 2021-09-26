Meet India's IFS officer Sneha Dubey who slammed Pak PM Imran Khan's Kashmir rant at UN General Assembly

India gave a spirited reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's rant on Kashmir at the UN General Assembly spearheaded by young diplomat Sneha Dubey.

Sneha Dubey who belongs to the 2012 batch of the IFS slammed PM Imran Khan's comments at the UNGA during India's Right of Reply as she stole everyone's heart on social media.

Also Read: Decoding Taliban apologist Imran Khan's speech at UNGA

Dubey completed her education from Fergusson College in Pune and did her MPhil & MA in International Studies from Jawaharlal Nehru University. She did her schooling in Margao.

After she was selected in the IFS, Dubey was posted to the ministry of external affairs in New Delhi. She was Under Secretary Latin America and the Caribbean in the MEA from December 2013 to August 2014.

Also Read: PM Modi vs Pak PM Imran Khan: How UNGA speeches of Indian and Pak prime ministers differ

She was later sent to the Indian embassy in Madrid, Spain in 2014 where she was appointed as the third secretary in the embassy. Her mother is a school teacher and her father works in a multinational company.

In her fiery speech, Dubey said Prime Minister Imran Khan's rant on Kashmir was "one more attempt" by Pakistan to "spew falsehoods on the world stage".

Also Read: Taliban can be partners in peace for US, Pak, says PM Imran

"While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the mindset of the person who utters falsehood repeatedly, I am taking the floor to set the record straight," Dubey said as she took on Pakistan's Kashmir agenda at the UNGA.

Her sharp reply to PM Imran Khan impressed people on Twitter as people applauded her speech.

Befitting reply to Imran Khan by India's first secretary #SnehaDubey at UN. pic.twitter.com/OxeawIQIgt — Ashok Kumar Khanna (@AshokKu55696605) September 25, 2021 ×

Dubey asserted that Pakistan PM Imran Khan had "misused" platforms provided by the UN to "propagate false and malicious propaganda against my country".

She said terrorists enjoyed a "free pass" in Pakistan while bringing up the plight of the minorities. Dubey said the lives of minority communities in Pakistan was "turned upside down".

India's young diplomat frankly put forth her views declaring that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh "were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. This includes the areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation."

(With inputs from Agencies)