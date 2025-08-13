In a big development, the Indian Army reportedly foiled infiltration bid in India's Uri after cross border attack in the area on Wednesday (Aug 13). Indian Army operation is underway in Churunda village along the Line of Control in Uri district of Kashmir. Earlier reports citing sources had said that it was an action by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT). But the Indian Army said later that it was not a BAT operation, and details are being ascertained. The Indian Army has also launched a counter-infiltration operation as well as search opeartion in the area. This comes amid tense relations between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April this year. India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and killing as many as 100 terrorists. Tensions rose after India's action, with Pakistan resorting to drone attacks on civilian and military areas of India's bordering districts. Both countries arrived at a DGMO-level ceasefire understanding after the Pakistani DGMO approached the Indian side after three to four days of intense offensive.