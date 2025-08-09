/Operation Akhal: Two Indian Army soldiers killed, two injured in the ongoing operation at Kulgam

Two Indian Army soldiers have been killed in the ongoing anti-terror operation called ''Operation Akhal'' in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation entered its ninth day and became one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley ever. According to security forces, gunfire continued during the intervening night at the operation site.

The Indian Army confirmed the killing of two soldiers in the gunfight at the operation Akhal site. Two army soldiers succumbed to their injuries, while two others were also injured during the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces. ''Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues,'' said the Indian Army.

The operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, including the Para Commandos and RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Security forces had pushed in helicopters and drones to locate hiding terrorists in the area. Forces were using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.

The Northern Army Commander, Lt General Pratik Sharma, had also visited the Devsar area in South Kashmir. He had taken a review meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir. The Northern Army commander was briefed on the security situation, operational readiness, and ongoing operations in the region.

The operation started on August 1 after security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area. However, the terrain, being a dense forest, has posed major challenges for the security forces. On the first day, a terrorist belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed in the initial firing, and his body was recovered along with arms and ammunition. On the second day, sources said two more terrorists were killed, but no bodies were recovered, and there was no official confirmation.

OP AKHAL was the third operation in the last two weeks. It started with Operation Mahadev, in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam