Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on Sunday (Aug 10) made a nuclear threat against India and the world. During his ongoing visit to the United States, he warned that if his country were ever pushed to the brink in a conflict with India, it would "take half the world down" with it. Speaking at a private black-tie dinner in Tampa hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Munir said Pakistan is a nuclear power and would use its arsenal if necessary. He also threatened to target any future Indian dams on the Indus River, saying India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty could put hundreds of millions at risk of starvation.

Pakistan will take down "half the world"

Munir, as quoted by ThePrint, noted that Pakistan was a nuclear nation and said, "if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us".

Speaking at the dinner he hosted for Adnan Asad, who serves as Pakistan's honorary consul in Tampa, he also raked up the Indus Water Treaty issue. Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India had put the years-old treaty in abeyance, i.e., it has been temporarily suspended, not formally terminated. Slamming India for the move, Munir said that the suspension could place 250 million people at risk of starvation.

He announced that Pakistan "will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles)". Munir insisted that Pakistan has "no shortage of missiles" and would destroy Indian dams if built. "The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don't have a missile shortage, Praise be to God)," he said reportedly.

According to ThePrint, phones and recording devices were banned at the dinner, and the Pakistani army chief's comments were later recounted by attendees.

Munir's India tirade

The Pakistani army chief, as per the report, made several references to India and the recent tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad. Referring to an earlier post, he said, "Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of (the industrialist) Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time," he said. Surah Al-Fil (The Elephant) is the 105th chapter of the Quran, composed of 5 verses. It narrates the story of the "People of the Elephant" and how Allah protected the Ka'aba in Mecca from their attack. The surah describes how Allah sent flocks of birds carrying stones of baked clay, which destroyed the army of the elephant.

"We'll start from India's East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards," he announced. Using what he called a crude analogy, Munir added that "India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?"

The army chief also poked at India's recent trade disputes with the US and joked about Pakistan's diplomatic balancing skills, even saying his country nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize. "The real reason for our success is that we are not misers. If someone does good work, we praise and appreciate them. That is why we nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize," he said.

Munir was in Tampa for the change of command at US Central Command, meeting with US military leaders, including Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine. This was Munir’s second trip to the US since clashes with India in Operation Sindoor. His visit included a private lunch with Trump, after which the two announced expanded cooperation, including an oil deal.