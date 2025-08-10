/‘Bid to divert attention from vote theft’: Congress leaders question timing of new Op Sindoor revelations

Congress leaders are questioning the timing of Air Chief Marshal AP Singh’s revelations about Pakistan’s losses during Operation Sindoor and alleging that these are being done to divert public attention from the “vote theft” controversy. Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday asked why were the revelations being made now. “This is good news, but why say it now, when the issue of vote theft is in the spotlight?” Raj said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Congress MP from Saharanpur, Imran Masood, went further ahead and alleged that it was an attempt aimed at “shifting the narrative” and diverting attention from allegations against the Election Commission. He further said that if Pakistan had been hit hard then why did the government not take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“When Pakistan was weakened, the BJP should have fulfilled its promise to take PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir). Why wasn’t PoK taken?” said Masood and alleged that the announcement might be aimed at “shifting the narrative” and “diverting attention” from allegations against the Election Commission.

“I don’t understand the timing. Is this meant to hide those allegations?” he asked.

On Saturday, Udit Raj had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “betraying the country” by halting the operation without reclaiming PoK. “The Congress always salutes the valour of the armed forces, but why did this revelation come only after Rahul Gandhi exposed vote theft? By not taking PoK when Pakistan was weakened, Modi ji betrayed the nation,” he wrote on X.

“Trump said 33 times that he has done a ceasefire, but this country’s PM didn't say it even once. So, all this is about elections and vote theft, which Rahul Gandhi has captured,” Udit Raj added.

The Congress allegations came after Air Chief Marshal Singh’s revelation that the IAF downed at least five Pakistani fighter jets and one large aircraft during Operation Sindoor.