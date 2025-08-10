/Indian Army engages terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar; Operation Akhal in Kulgam enters 10th day

Encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in the Dul area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the officials, two terrorists are holed up at the operation site. Meanwhile Indian Army said that the gunfight is on after contact was established in the early hours of August 10.

''Contact with Terrorists. Alert Indian Army troops while carrying out an intelligence-based operation have established contact with terrorists in the general area of Dul in Kishtwar in the early hours of 10 Aug 2025. Gunfire exchanged. Operation under progress, '' said the Indian Army.

This is the second operation going on in Jammu and Kashmir. Yesterday, two Indian Army soldiers were killed in the ongoing anti-terror operation called ''Operation Akhal'' in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The operation entered its tenth day and became one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Kashmir Valley ever.

The Indian Army had confirmed the killing of two soldiers in the gunfight at the Operation Akhal Site.

''Update: OP AKHAL, Kulgam. Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us. Indian Army expresses deepest condolences and stands in solidarity with the bereaved families. Operation continues, '' said the Indian Army.

The operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, including the Para Commandos and RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF. Security forces had pushed in Helicopters and Drones to locate hiding terrorists in the area. Forces were using High-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.

Four anti-terror operations have been carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the last two weeks. It started with Operation Mahadev, in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) Terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam

One more operation called Operation Shiv Shakti was carried out by security forces, in which two terrorists were killed by security forces. These two terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Line of Control at the Poonch sector, and the forces foiled the bid and killed both the infiltrators.

The security remains on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir.