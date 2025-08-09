/Pakistan minister reacts to IAF chief's revelation, claims no aircraft hit

Hours after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said that the Indian forces shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and a large aircraft during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Saturday, claimed the nation lost no aircraft.

ACM AP Singh said the Indian military shot down at least five fighter jets and one large aircraft, which could be an AWC.

"We have an indication of at least one AWC in that AWC hangar, and a few F-16s, which are under maintenance there. We have at least five fighters confirmed killed and one large aircraft, which could be either an aircraft or an AWC, which was taken at a distance of about 300 kilometres. This is the largest ever recorded surface-to-air kill that we can talk about," AP Singh said at a press conference.

Asif sought to contradict the Indian military leader.

"Not a single Pakistani aircraft was hit or destroyed by (the) Indian (side)," he claimed in a social media post.

He further claimed that the IAF chief's belated assertions were "implausible and ill-timed".

The Indian military launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. It destroyed nine terror installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan later attacked Indian military installations and civilian areas. The Indian military thwarted most of these attacks and later crippled some of Pakistan's crucial strategic air bases.