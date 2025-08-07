/Operation Akhal continues for 7th consecutive day, Northern army command reviews security in South Kashmir

Indian security forces are carrying out an anti-terror operation in the Kashmir Valley. It has been ongoing for the 7th day, and one terrorist has been neutralised.
Security Forces are carrying out an anti-terror operation called ''Operation Akhal'' for the seventh consecutive day. One terrorist's body has been recovered from the operation site so far, while firing and blast sounds were heard from the operation site during the intervening night.
The Northern Army Commander, Lt General Pratik Sharm, visited the Devsar area in South Kashmir. He took a review meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir. The Northern Army commander was briefed on the security situation, operational readiness, and ongoing operations in the region.
''Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Cdr NC reviewed the Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir, where he was briefed upon the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations. He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience, enabling the Indian Army's resolute commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region,'' said Chinar Corp of the Indian Army.
Security forces had pushed in helicopters and drones to locate hiding terrorists in the area. Forces were using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.
Operation Akhal was the third operation in the last two weeks. It started with Operation Mahadev in which three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the Pahlagma terror attack were neutralised by the security forces. All three Pakistani terrorists were killed in the forest area of Lidwas in Dachigam, one more operation called Operation Shiv Shakti was carried out by security forces in which two terrorists were killed by security forces. These two terrorists were trying to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir via the Line of Control at the Poonch sector, and the forces foiled the bid and killed both the infiltrators. The security remains on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir.