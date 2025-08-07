/Operation Akhal continues for 7th consecutive day, Northern army command reviews security in South Kashmir

Security Forces are carrying out an anti-terror operation called ''Operation Akhal'' for the seventh consecutive day. One terrorist's body has been recovered from the operation site so far, while firing and blast sounds were heard from the operation site during the intervening night.

The Northern Army Commander, Lt General Pratik Sharm, visited the Devsar area in South Kashmir. He took a review meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir. The Northern Army commander was briefed on the security situation, operational readiness, and ongoing operations in the region.

''Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Army Cdr NC reviewed the Counter-Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir, where he was briefed upon the security situation, operational readiness and ongoing operations. He complimented all ranks for their steadfastness and resilience, enabling the Indian Army's resolute commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region,'' said Chinar Corp of the Indian Army.

Security forces had pushed in helicopters and drones to locate hiding terrorists in the area. Forces were using high-tech surveillance equipment, including drones and thermal imaging devices, along with elite Para Special Forces brought to carry out the operation.