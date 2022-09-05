Pakistan has shifted terror launch pads close to Line of Control, alert issued on the border

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have inputs that Pakistan has shifted terrorist launch pads near the Line of Control (LoC) to push as many terrorists as possible into the Indian territory before the advent of the winter season. September and October have always been the peak months for the terrorists to cross over to the Kashmir region from across the border.

After the first snowfall, these mountains are fully covered with snow, making it difficult for the terrorists to cross over. And that's why before winter, Pakistan attempts to send across as many terrorists as possible.

The security forces have received input that Pakistan has shifted these terror launch pads from the earlier locations. These launch pads were at least four-five kilometres away from the LoC and now they have been shifted to half a kilometre distance from the LoC.

According to sources in security forces, these camps are perilously close to the Indian areas of Gurez, Neelam Valley, Keel, Tangdhar, Uri, Chakoti, Gulmarg, Poonch, Rajori, Sunderbani, and Nowshera sector.

The Indian army has been put on high alert after receiving these inputs. The surveillance on the LoC has been increased. Indian army is carrying out day and night patrolling whilst keeping an eye on any incursions using the latest gadgetry like drones, night vigil cameras, PTZ and thermal imaging cameras.

''We have been provided with the best and latest arms and ammunition. Also the new gadgetry due to which we are able to face any difficulty like dealing with terrorists or natural calamities. The new technology has helped us with keeping an eye on the enemy 24/7 and making sure that we don't allow anyone to cross our side. And by our vigil, we make sure the infiltrators don't get a chance to sneak in. We want to tell the citizens of our country that till the time we are securing these borders, they need not be afraid of anything," said Manoj Kumar, Naib Subedar, Indian Army.

According to information received from sources in intelligence agencies, Pakistan has shifted the active training camps in the areas of Balakot, Gadi Habibullah, Chelabandi, Shawnala, Dulai, Sansa, Kotli, Gulpur, Fagosh, and Dubli near the LoC.

Jammu and Kashmir Police DG, Dilbagh Singh had earlier said that most of the infiltration bids by terrorists from across the border have been foiled. But there have been a couple of successful bids as well. He also said that the terrorists are now sending weapons and drugs to Jammu and Kashmir with the help of drones.

In the last two weeks, there have been several infiltration bid attempts by terrorists from across the border. Around eight terrorists were gunned down in these attempts at various locations near LoC and the international border.

Reports also suggest that hundreds of rifles, pistols, and other arms and ammunition were sent from across the border with the help of drones. Security forces have recovered more than 200 pistols in the valley, which were being used for civilian killings by the terror groups.

The Indian army soldiers guarding the LoC are leaving no scope for the terrorists to cross over. The soldiers say that as long as they are guarding the border, the citizens of the country need not worry.

''We are far from our homes but the Indian army is our home too. We live with each other being each other's strength. If we believe in God and love our nation, then there is nothing difficult for the soldiers to carry out their task.'' added Manoj Kumar.

The LoC has been put on high alert. The security forces are making sure that no one can cross over to the Indian territory.

