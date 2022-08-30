Kashmiri artisans in a remote village busy making silk carpets for India’s new parliament

The traditional Kashmiri silk carpets will soon be enhancing the beauty of the new Indian Parliament building. Can you Imagine, in the remotest village of Kashmir Valley where these carpets are being made, the artisans don't even know where the Indian Parliament is but are extremely joyous and proud that their hard work will be showcased at India's highest constitutional institution.

The artisans from this remote village of Khanpur area in central Kashmir's Budgam district are working day and night to make Kashmiri Silk Carpets for the Indian Parliament building in New Delhi. Over a dozen carpets are being made by 50 artisans in the village.

''We are making these carpets for the New Indian Parliament. It's been months since we are working on these carpets and within a few days now, we will complete them. We are working day and night and most of the people in this village are working in the craft industry. The design is very different, and it was a little difficult to make but finally, we made it. It's a very intricate design. It took us double the time and it turned out to be extremely beautiful. There are around 12 carpets being made for the parliament. It will give us immense happiness when people see our work in the parliament,'' said Tariq Khan, Artisan.

Ghulam Ahmad Khan and his family have been in the carpet industry for the last 30 years. He says that making carpets for India's highest constitutional institution is a proud moment for them. The family received the order in the month of November 2021. Around 90 per cent of the work has been completed.

''It's an extremely happy moment. It's the first time in my life that I have received such an order. It's a proud moment for all of us. We are very happy, and this will help promote the industry further. It will give us a new identity when it's put up in the parliament,'' said Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Carpet Dealer.

The carpets have a unique design and also a different shape. The designs have been incorporated from the traditional Kashmiri Pashmina shawl designs. The size of these 12 carpets is 11 feet by 8 feet each. And all these 12 carpets would later be put in a circular order at the Parliament.

''The size of the carpet is different. It starts with less width and goes on to become bigger. The bottom of the carpet is half the length of the top. The design is taken from the traditional Kashmiri shawls. It's very intricate and it makes it different from the rest. Around 90 per cent of the work is finished and within a few days, I think all the work will be completed. In total, we are making 12 carpets for the parliament. 9 are complete and work is going on three. We are hoping we will be able to finish it in a few days. We are extremely proud that Kashmiri carpets will go to the new parliament. Especially for the artisans who are working day and night for making these carpets. It's a proud moment for all of us. This will help to promote the art further. And it will help the industry, '' said Qamar Ali Khan, carpet dealer.

The artisans and carpet dealers of the Kashmir Valley are hoping that with these carpets being put at India's Highest Constitutional Building, not only the people of this country but across the world would be able to see the craftsmanship of the Kashmiri handicraft workers.

