J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian

In an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Nagbal village of the Zainapora area in south Kashmir's Shopian district, two members of the Lashker-Toiba terror group were killed.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Further details shall follow @JmuKmrPolice", tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and CRPF started a cordon and search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the hiding terrorists fired at security forces after the cordon was tightened and led to an encounter. The identification of the killed terrorists is being ascertained.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed more than 80 encounters so far in the year 2022. Security forces have killed more than 140 terrorists during these encounters, and among them were more than 35 Pakistani terrorists. Kashmir also witnessed the killings of 20 civilians this year. Security forces also lost 16 soldiers in various terror incidents.



