Pakistan has dismal human rights record, it should end illegal occupation of PoK, says India at UNHRC

India exercised its right of reply against Pakistan’s statement over Kashmir at the 43rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Also Read: Pakistan global hub of terrorism, says India at UNHRC

India slammed Pakistan for its attempts to derail the positive developments in Kashmir by actively supporting terrorist groups and related entities.

Watch Video:

"The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is fast returning to normalcy despite serious attempts by Pakistan to derail the positive developments through its active support to terrorist groups and related entities," first secretary in India's Permanent Mission Vimarsh Aryan said.

"The international community cannot be misled by Pakistani hysterical reactions at all international fora to malign India. The world knows about the dismal human rights records of Pakistan and tight control cannot hide it all," the Indian diplomat told the UN body.

"Let us advise Pakistan for its own good and for the peace and prosperity of the South Asian region," India added.

India then listed out ten points of recommendations for Pakistan to undo the damage it has done in regard to its bilateral relationship with India.

Also Read: Sindh, Baloch and Pashtuns protest against Pakistan Army atrocities outside UNHRC

Firstly, end the illegal and forcible occupation and reverse the demographic changes in Pakistan occupied Kashmir(PoK). Secondly, stop terror funding and dismantle terrorist camps operating in Pakistan and territories under its control.

India asked Pakistan to stop public advocacy and support for terrorists by Pakistani leadership at the highest level and to make structural reforms to develop a semblance of democracy in Pakistan.

It also advised the Imran Khan government to end harassment and execution of minorities through misuse of blasphemy law and end forced conversions and marriages of women and girls from Hindu, Sikh and Christian religions.

The India diplomat said Pakistan should stop killing and targeting political dissidents and allow legitimate criticism in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

India said Pakistan should prevent enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings of journalists and human rights activists by its security agencies and stop religious persecution against Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras.

And lastly, stop recruitment of children for terror activities including suicide bombing in other countries.

India asserted that Pakistan's regressive blasphemy laws has led to the persecution of many innocent civilians while maintaining that Pakistan has no right to comment on the internal affairs of India.