Pakistan denies airspace to Indian plane carrying humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkey: Report

Pakistan has denied airspace to Indian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid and rescue teams to earthquake-hit Turkey, sources told WION.

It is unclear why the Indian aircraft was not allowed to enter Pakistani airspace. Authorities are yet to make an official announcement.

India has sent two planes, one of which departed on Monday late at night, while the second batch was to fly off on early Tuesday.

The first batch of earthquake relief material carried NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines and other necessary equipment to help Turkey in the evacuation of civilians.

“First Indian C17 flight with more than 50 @NDRFHQ. Search & Rescue personnel, specially trained dog squads, drilling machines, relief material, medicines and other necessary utilities & equipment reaches Adana, Türkiye. Second plane getting ready for departure,” Jaishankar had on Tuesday morning.

Earlier, Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel thanked New Delhi for sending relief materials and termed India as “dost” (which in English means friend)

““Dost” is a common word in Turkish and Hindi... We have a Turkish proverb: "Dost kara günde belli olur" (a friend in need is a friend indeed). Thank you very much India."

He also shared an exchange between Indian and Turkish authorities following the deadly earthquakes that rattled the country and its neighbour Syria.

On Monday, India’s junior foreign minister V Muraleedharan paid a visit to Turkey’s embassy in New Delhi to express condolences. He also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sympathy and humanitarian support.

Meanwhile, the total death toll rose to 4,983 as the search and rescue operation to find the survivors was underway.

According to local media reports, Turkey has recorded 3,381 fatalities, while Syria reported 1,602 casualties.