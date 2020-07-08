Pakistan attempting to create mirage of compliance with ICJ judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India

After Pakistan claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav had refused review petition that was offered to him, India's external affair ministry said that "Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the ICJ judgment."

"We have been pursuing through diplomatic channels full and effective implementation of the ICJ judgment in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav. The media statement made by Pakistan today in the case seeks to mask its continuing reticence to implement ICJ judgment in letter and spirit," India's external affairs ministry said.

Pakistan's Additional Attorney General Ahmed Irfan had earlier claimed that Kulbhushan Jadhav had refused to file a review petition after being invited by the Pakistan government for reconsideration of his sentence and conviction.

However, India's external affairs ministry said: "Since 2017, when military court carried out a farcical trial, Pakistan has refused to hand over any relevant document, including FIR, evidence, court order, etc in the case to India. Clearly, Pakistan is attempting to create a mirage of compliance with the ICJ judgment."

"ICJ has already held that Pakistan is in egregious violation of international law. The government will do its utmost to protect Jadhav and ensure his safe return to India. To that end, it would consider all appropriate options," the statement added.

Pakistan had earlier enacted an ordinance to implement the ICJ order under which an appeal can be made to the court with Jadhav given a chance to file a review petition.