Pahalgam terror attack: In the aftermath of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, India has launched sweeping diplomatic and security measures targeting Pakistan. Meanwhile authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have directed Kashmiri migrant employees in Baramullah, working under the PM Package to work from home until April 27.

The Jammu and Kashmir government's directive, issued by the Chief Education Officer in Baramulla, is aimed at ensuring the safety of employees following Tuesday's massacre at the Baisaran meadow.

The attack, which left 25 Indian tourists and one Nepali citizen dead, is the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

What is the PM Package?

The PM Package was introduced in 2008–09 to encourage the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrant families to Kashmir.

Kashmiris facing hate

Meanwhile, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised concerns over reported instances of Kashmiris being harassed in other states following the attack. Responding to videos circulating on social media showing Kashmiri students in distress, Abdullah said he was in touch with concerned state governments.

"The J&K government is in touch with the governments of the states where these reports are originating from. I'm also in touch with my counterpart Chief Ministers in these states & have requested they take extra care," he posted on X, after a call for intervention by National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

In his post, Dar said: "Numerous videos showing Kashmiri students nationwide terrified for their safety are being widely shared on social media. Requesting @CM_JnK @OmarAbdullah sb to immediately intervene and speak to his counterparts across the country".