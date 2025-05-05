A Pakistani National was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) officials in Gurdaspur, Punjab, on the night of May 3 and 4.

He was caught after suspicious movement was observed near Falku Nala, ahead of the BS fence and approximately 250 meters inside Indian territory on late May 3.

The person has been identified as Husnain of the Gujranwala district of Pakistan. He was found wearing a brown salwar-kurta, white rubber slippers. Reportedly, the individual was hiding in the bushes. The area was cordoned off, and the suspect was apprehended by the Border Security Force troops of the Border Out Post (BOP) Dariya Mansoor.

The initial questioning of the Pakistani national is being done by FGT Gurdaspur. All intelligence agencies have been notified about the apprehension, and further investigation is underway.

Two held in Punjab for ‘sharing sensitive Army info’

Earlier on Saturday (May 3), Amritsar’s Rural Police arrested two men for allegedly passing on sensitive details and images of military installations in Punjab to Pakistani intelligence handlers.

The suspects, identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, were arrested as part of a counter-espionage operation. Police say their connections to Pakistani handlers were traced through another individual, Harpreet Singh, also known as Pittu, who is currently in jail in Amritsar.

Punjab’s Director General of Police shared the development on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “In a significant counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on 3rd May 2025 arrested two persons, Palak Sher Masih & Suraj Masih, for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar. Preliminary investigation reveals their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh @ Pittu @ Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. A case has been registered under the Official Secrets Act, and the investigation is ongoing. Further critical revelations are expected as the probe deepens. Punjab Police stands strong with Indian Army, remains unwavering in its duty to safeguard national interests. Any attempt to undermine the security of our armed forces will be met with firm and immediate action. Nation First Always. Jai Hind!”

