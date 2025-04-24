The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been accused of allegedly celebrating the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. A video of a man carrying a cake inside the office in Indian capital New Delhi's Chanakyapuri area has been a part of the discussion online. The high-octane scene unfolded as media personnel asked what the celebration was about. The man kept mum and rushed in.

Advertisment

#WATCH | Visuals from outside the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi; Police remove barricades which were placed outside it pic.twitter.com/Fk9JDAM5eR — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2025

The speculation on what the celebration could be about has also been the discussion online, social media is abuzz. As it comes, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed at least 26 lives.

Also Read - 'India's spirit not broken': PM Modi addresses 1st public rally after Pahalgam terror attack

Advertisment

Sources privy to the matter told WION and insisted the cake which has become the centre of discussion, 'was ordered five days ago'. The confectionery was selected and booked to 'celebrate the birthday of a staff member's wife', who resides in the accommodation allotted in the Pakistan High Commission.

Pahalgam terror attack

It was while enjoying the breezy weather and mesmerising beauty of the lush green meadows of Baisaran that armed men held tourists at gunpoint and shot at close range.

Advertisment

The attack was orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front. According to sources, Lashkar commander Adil Gouri, who went to Pakistan from India in 2018, was instrumental in planning this attack. It is learnt that he recently infiltrated back into the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He was one of the terrorists who killed the tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.