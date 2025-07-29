/Owaisi dares Modi govt to bring Pakistan back on FATF Grey List

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi challenged the Narendra Modi government to convince all concerned nations to bring Pakistan back into the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list for supporting terror against India. Owaisi said that if India is a ‘Vishwa Guru’ as the government claims, then it should convince the G7 countries, GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries and Uncle Sam (USA) to ensure Pakistan is put back into the FATF’s grey list.

Speaking on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Owaisi said, “I congratulate our armed forces. They have made India’s Operation Sindoor a success. For me, destroying the terror camp in Bahawalpur was the biggest achievement... Pakistan Army, ISI, and their deep state want to weaken India...”

No politics on India’s foreign policy, appeals Owaisi

The AIMIM MP further said that politics should not take precedence over India’s foreign policy and national security, adding that the country should be ready if Pakistan supports any acts of terrorism.

Owaisi then lashed out at the government over US President Donald Trump declaring a ceasefire between India and Pakistan before New Delhi’s official statement on May 10.

He asked, “How can a ‘gora’ sitting in the White House announce a ceasefire on India’s behalf? If Uncle Sam [Trump] makes the announcement, what message does that send to our armed forces? A naval officer stationed at sea must be wondering...Why didn’t my own Prime Minister declare the ceasefire?”

He further said, “The President of that country (United States) invites the Army Chief of Pakistan and dines with him, whose speech killed our people. A ‘gora’ sitting in the White House will announce India's ceasefire? Is this your nationalism?”

‘Govt failed to capitalise on Op Sindoor euphoria’

The AIMIM MP said Pakistan’s main agenda was to weaken India, and it was important to remain united to counter the enemy’s efforts.

“The success of Operation Sindoor created euphoria across the nation, but unfortunately, the government failed to capitalise on it. I say this with responsibility: The Pakistani Army, its ISI, and its deep state have only one objective—to weaken India.”

‘Why do we need to play cricket match with Pakistan?’

Owaisi also lashed out at the government over an India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match scheduled to take place on September 14 in the UAE. He said, “The Prime Minister once said that blood and water cannot flow together, and talks and terror cannot go hand in hand. In that case, after the killing of civilians in Baisaran valley, does your conscience permit playing a cricket match with Pakistan? You’ve cut off trade ties, shut down airspace, stopped their ships from entering our waters and stopped 80 per cent of water, but you’re still ready to play cricket? On what moral ground?”

“Will your conscience allow you to ask the family members of the people who were killed in Baisaran to watch India’s cricket match with Pakistan?”

Who is accountable for Pahalgam attack?

Owaisi said India’s deterrence policy failed when Pakistan-based terrorists attacked India.

“It is a matter of great regret... Who did Pahalgam? We have 7.5 lakh army and central paramilitary force. From where did these four rats enter and kill our Indian citizens? On whom will accountability be fixed? Where is the accountability, and who should be held responsible?” he said in the Lok Sabha.