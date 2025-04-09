More than 200 people, including small children, have fallen ill in the past few days in Ajnara Homes - a renowned society in the Indian city of Greater Noida. Residents of the society have said that the water supply was contaminated, a claim which was initially denied by the management.

But in a statement dated April 8, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said that punitive action is taken and a fine of Rs 2.5 million ($28,871.25) has been imposed on Ajnara Homes for negligence related to public health. In order to find the root cause, the authorities collected samples as an immediate response.

The health of people started to deteriorate in the wee hours of Monday, with all reporting similar symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea. On Monday morning around 10:00 am (IST), a general physician was also deployed to provide medical assistance and write prescriptions based on symptoms.

Many children were forced to skip school on Monday and Tuesday because of severe stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion. Elder people were also affected.

Rachna Singh, mother of an 11-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son, told WION, "This is unacceptable. This is 100% an issue with water supply."

"I don't give outside food to my kids, but if they are not safe in their own home, where else they would be? They drink water from RO, and fill bottles from it, which means the contamination passed through RO," she added.

"Both of the kids vomited the entire night. They couldn't sleep. I thought of taking them to the hospital but then got to know that many were unwell. The doctor has given medicine to them, both are still taking it, along with ORS," Singh added.

What exactly happened?

Deepchand, who is the Secretary of Apartment Owners Association (AOA) Ajnara Homes, told WION in a statement, "Reportedly, the contaminated water supply by Maintenance Agency deployed at Ajnara Homes is responsible for mass sickness in the society. Apartment Owners Association (AOA) has several times reminded the agency to get the water storing tanks cleaned but they have not paid attention to it, resulting huge health issue in the society."

"AOA immediately contacted concerned officials in Grater Noida Authority and requested them to take stern action against the Builder – APV Realty Limited and the agency for looking after the common affairs of the society including water supply to flats. The authority reported that water tanks are highly contaminated and collected sample. AOA also contacted Govt. Bishrakh Hospitals and requested to camp doctor to take care of patients," he added.

"AOA officials with some of the residents also met the CEO, of Greater Noida Authority and requested him to take action on such lapse by the builder. AOA further placed its complaint that despite AOA in society, the builder is not handing over the maintenance services, though as per UP Apartment Act, 2010, it is mandatory to hand over maintenance services to AOA, once it is formed and registered," Deepchand further said pointing out the underlying causes.

'Is it too much to ask for clean water?'

Bharti Sahai, another resident, told WION, "Society can't even provide basic amenities like clean water. Is it too much to ask for clean water? Children are falling sick because of their negligence. We pay maintenance and in return, we don’t even get the clean water. This is a threat to public health."

What exactly happened is still shrouded in mystery as people are still waiting of sample test results. Anuj Varshney, father of an 11-year-old son and five-year-old son, told WION, "We are waiting for the report of contaminated water because the water tank was not cleaned as per the schedule and their ignorance is very shameful."

"Both of the kids complained of stomach pain and loose motion. I have given medicine to them but then got to know in society what's app group that many were unwell. Maintenance should focus on basic necessities those residents are using in daily needs."

"We want to convey one message if you can manage our society then they should handover to AOA," he added.

What do the authorities say?

Narender Kumar, CMO of Gautam Buddha Nagar told ANI, "We got the news that some people have fallen sick at Ajnara Home Society. I sent my Nodal DMO there, who told me that the overhead tank in Ajnara Home Society was cleaned probably last September and that the groundwater tank was not properly covered."

"A medical camp will be set up there by CSC... The report of the water test is still awaited. Some patients have complained about stomach pain and abdominal discomfort," he added.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority said that the quality of water supply is not being provided due to the presence of bacteria, clean water is being supplied by the authority from the tube well. "For negligence related to public health, punitive action is taken and a fine of Rs 25 lakh is imposed on Ajnara Homes," GreNo Authority noted.