Second encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district of India's Jammu region. The firing between the terrorists and security forces continues as security forces believe that there are two to three foreign terrorists holed up at the encounter site.

Earlier today another Encounter had started between security forces and terrorists in village Jopher area of Ramnagar in Udhampur district. Security forces believe that three to four terrorists are holed up at the operation site there as well.

Security forces had received an input about the presence of terrorists at both the locations after which a cordon and search operations were launched and during the search operation, terrorists fired on security forces resulting in a gunbattle.

Meanwhile Security forces also defused an IED in Hafrada Village of Villgam, in Kupwara district averting a Major Tragedy.

According to officials , A Road Opening Party (ROP) of the 2 Rajput Regiment of Indian Army spotted a suspicious object along a roadside during a routine patrol in the area. The soldiers after inspection found it to be a planted IED, weighing around 8 kilograms.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned without delay and safely defused the IED. A massive search operation was launched by the forces after the incident.

In North Kashmir’s Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir Police have Attached Property of Two LeT Terrorists.

According to Police officials, the properties are linked to two residents of the area who fled to Pakistan in 2017 and subsequently joined terror ranks in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Security forces say that the property attachment is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and send a strong message to those aiding and abetting terrorism.