Over 130 attended event in Nizamuddin, many untraceable: Pune authorities

As authorities continue to look for people who attended the event at Nizamuddin in Delhi in the fight against COVID-19, Pune's district collector said the total number of people from the city who attended the event at the national capital is more than 130, many of them either are not in Pune or are untraceable.

"Till now 60 people from Pune have been put under quarantine in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz matter," Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said.

On Tuesday, the Indian government decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wished to visit India and take part in Tablighi Jamaat activities after people who gathered at Markaz building in the Nizamuddin area tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi police released a video showing cops persuading a group in Nizamuddin to return to their native places due to government orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Police officials said the video was shot on March 23 at Hazrat Nizamuddin SHO's office.

Meanwhile, reports said the Madhya Pradesh government has identified 82 people who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat's religious meet in Delhi even as officials in Chhattisgarh said 32 people who attended the event in Delhi have been placed under quarantine, while 69 are in isolation in different places.