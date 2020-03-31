Case registered against Maulana Saad of Tableeghi Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897

Commissioner of Delhi Police is SN Shrivastava on Tuesday said that a case has been registered against Maulana Saad and others of Tableeghi Jamaat under Epidemic Disease Act 1897 and other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) after several participants of the religious event organised at the Markaz tested positive for COVID-19.

The cases were filed for violating the government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin, regarding restrictions on gatherings.

A religious programme was organised at the Tableeghi Jamaat around March 18 and more than 1,700 people from various states had attended the programme. 300 foreigners also attended the programme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that out of 1,548 people who took part in the Nizamuddin Markaz event, 441 were symptomatic.

"Till now 1,548 people have been brought out of Markaz (Nizamuddin), 441 of them were symptomatic. They have been shifted to hospitals and their tests are being conducted. 1,107 who did not show symptoms have been sent to quarantine," said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.