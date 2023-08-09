Opposition's INDIA vs. the NDA: Country’s next power struggle; will the new coalition unseat the ruling party?

India has experienced political upheaval throughout its 78-year history of independence, whether it was the 1950s that saw the rise of the opposition when the Jan Sangh and other political parties joined forces to combat and restrain the Congress, which dominated society during the formative years of our nation, or the state of emergency, the Atal Bihari

Government turmoil, or the most recent Maharashtra Government flip. Similar to this, the nation's largest opposition parties have banded together to oppose the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, which is now in office. Under the direction of Mallikarjun Kharge, the 26 opposition parties publicly addressed themselves as INDIA, or the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, at Bengaluru on July 18.

But in this circumstance, it is unclear whether this parliamentary coalition would be able to defeat the backing and vote count of the BJP, the country's current ruling party.

What is the recent UPA vs NDA battle?

The 26-party opposition declared in Bengaluru on July 18 with much fanfare that they had united under the banner of "INDIA '' to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During a conference of 38 parties hosted by the NDA on the day it was renamed, the Prime Minister criticised the coalition as "unholy" and "opportunistic" with the sole aim of deposing Narendra Modi.

Social media users who leaned to the right framed the #INDIAvsNDA conflict as "Bharat versus India" when it was trending. The argument that there is "much ado about nothing": Parties and leaders, not alliance names, win elections. By giving voters a choice between the Narendra Modi-led NDA and other political parties, the coalition considerably lessens the significance of the claim that there is no other option.

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Indian National Congress (INC) are two of the 26 opposition parties that make up the INDIA Alliance, formerly known as the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). The new name was proposed by Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, on Tuesday, July 18, at an opposition rally in Bengaluru. To challenge the BJP in future elections, the coalition aims to develop a strategy and a shared agenda.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA)

The NDA, a seasoned coalition dedicated to pursuing both national and regional goals, is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDA has 38 members as of right now, and many of them are tiny regional organisations.

There are key coalitions with partners like the AIADMK, Lok Janshakti Party, and Shiv Sena. Narendra Modi routinely highlights and lauds the NDA's accomplishments and emphasis on the growth of the country. His administration charges the opposition of encouraging nepotism, strife, and corruption. According to Modi, A stands for the aspirations of people and regions, signifying contribution rather than coercion. N stands for New India, D for Developed Nation, and D for New India.

UPA to INDIA transition

The opposition's determination to put together a single front to take on the NDA in the next elections is shown by the transition from UPA to INDIA. Sonia Gandhi, a former president of the Congress, is currently presiding over the meeting. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made the declaration. There are indications that Sonia Gandhi would be selected to serve as the alliance's leader.

What are the voting shares and seat percentages?

The most crucial problem, however, is the division of seats among the coalition's members. The hardest states to predict are Kerala, where the CPM and Congress have a bitter history of conflict, Punjab, wherein the AAP and Congress are the two strongest parties, UP, where the SP may demand a fair share from Congress, and West Bengal, a state where Mamata Banerjee's TMC and Congress are vying for influence.

If partners in the alliance adopt the strategy of preserving the seat to the party that won (in seats they gained in 2019) and giving it to the second party (in which it placed second in 2019), seat allocation shouldn't be a significant problem. The formula is also based on the notion of natural justice.

Shiv Sena and NCP's division was taken into consideration, and 144 seats were won by 17 of the 26 parties in 2019. Congress is in the leading place with 52 seats, followed by DMK with 23, TMC with 22, and JD(U) with 16 seats apiece. 27 per cent of the Lok Sabha's MPs are represented by this.

In 2019, the alliance's 21 parties finished second on 328 seats. In third place, with 31 seats, the Samajwadi Party is followed by the TMC with 19, the NCP with 15, and the CPM with 13. With 209 seats, Congress is in the majority.

After accounting for these overlapping/common seats, "INDIA"-related parties finished second on 284 seats. Now, 52 per cent more of the Lok Sabha's members are covered. Rank 1 and rank 2 are used to distribute the 428 seats (144 + 284), or 79 per cent of the seats (27 + 52 per cent).

At the moment, 57 seats are up for election, with Congress typically having an interest in them. These are the 25 Andhra Pradesh seats where Jagan Reddy's YSRCP and the TDP are the only other parties running candidates besides the Congress. Congress is motivated to fight for a legitimate purpose, much like how JD(S) ran for seven seats in Karnataka in 2019. In Telangana, where there are six seats, and 19 seats in Odisha, where it ranked third, Congress will continue to fight from these positions.

Once these 57 seats have been taken into account, the Lok Sabha's strength will increase by 10 per cent. 89 per cent of the available seats, or 485 seats, are taken (144 + 284 + 57).

The 58 seats that remain must also be distributed; 12 of them are in Bihar, where allies like HAM, RLSP, and VIP have switched sides and joined the UPA or have ceased to exist, while 37 of them were up for election in Uttar Pradesh thanks to the BSP's participation in the "mahagathbandhan." This enables INDIA to support RJD in Bihar on these seats without

having to forego contesting the eight seats where JD(U) prevailed in 2019 and RJD came in second. There must be an allocation for the remaining 58 Lok Sabha seats or 11 per cent of the total.

According to an expert, Sajjan Kumar, a political analyst, and researcher told WION, “We saw a sort of mahagathbandhan in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, yet the BJP secured greater victory. So does coming together of different parties, bring together different voters of the society? The answer is more complicated. The entire compliance will be more than what

happened in 2019. Anti-incumbency is going to be there which may lead the BJP to lose seats. From Mamta Banerjee to Sharad Pawar, to Nitish Kumar in Bihar, in what way they will help- these things don't add up but at the level of opposition, this is a great deal of motivation. In 2024, the war of perception. opposition is also going to make a very aggressive narrative, therefore a loss is expected in Bihar, in Bengal, and this will give a reason to encircle the BJP, in a tangible sense the opposition is going to improve its tally, and the Congress may make any addition in its tally. That will be a sort of victory compared to the 2014 and 2019 elections.”

One of the questions that still remains is what if the INDIA alliance’s entire vote count is summed up will it be able to turn over the NDA?