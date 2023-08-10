Rahul Gandhi's ex-colleague defends his ‘flying kiss’ act, calling it an ‘affectionate gesture’

Amid a controversy which erupted after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi allegedly made a ‘flying kiss’ gesture as BJP’s leader Smriti Irani launched a scathing attack at the leader, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that his gesture was “affectionate”.

"I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection,” Chaturvedi stated.

She further added that the words of Rahul Gandhi were not driven by animosity, even though he faced disqualification and subsequently clinched legal victory.

#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I don't understand that when he was speaking, all the ministers were standing up. Ministers were creating obstructions. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred… https://t.co/IudK9YS0zw pic.twitter.com/6VJNqoFpv9 — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023 ×

“You disqualified Rahul Gandhi as an MP and ousted him from his residence. He came back after winning his cases. Still, he is not talking to you out of hatred. If you have a problem, it is your problem and nobody else's,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stated.

Flying kiss controversy

A massive controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi was accused by Smriti Irani of passing a flying kiss inside the Parliament premises, which also has women members.

“The one who was given the chance to speak before me, displayed indecency before leaving. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a Parliament which seats female members of Parliament. Such undignified conduct has never before seen in the Parliament of the country...," Irani stated.

Asking for strict action to be taken against Rahul Gandhi, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) women MPs wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla. In the letter, they alleged that the Congress MP made inappropriate gestures and displayed indecent behaviour in the House.

WATCH | Rahul Gandhi 'flying kiss' storm

"I would like to draw your attention towards the incident in the House by Rahul Gandhi, MP from Wayanad, Kerala. The said member has behaved in an indecent manner and made inappropriate gestures towards Smriti Irani, Union Minister and Member of this House while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the Manner, which has not only insulted the dignity of women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House," the letter stated.

In a complaint, which was signed by more than 20 women parliamentarians, it was stated that the Congress member made an "inappropriate gesture" towards Smriti Irani while she was speaking in the House.

