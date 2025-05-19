Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has again targeted External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, accusing the government of informing Pakistan at the start of Operation Sindoor. Gandhi said this act was not merely a mistake, but a “crime”.

Reposting a video clip of Dr Jaishankar speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, “Informing Pakistan at the start of our attack was a crime. EAM has publicly admitted that GOI did it. Who authorised it? How many aircraft did our airforce lose as a result?”

The Congress MP did not stop there. In another post, he wrote, “So I’ll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn’t a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth.”

The video Gandhi shared showed Dr Jaishankar saying, “At the start of the operation, we have sent a message to Pakistan, saying we are striking at infrastructure and we are not striking at the military, so the military has an option of standing out and not interfering in this process. They chose not to take good advice.”

Gandhi has used this statement to allege that the government compromised India's security by warning the enemy in advance.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also criticised Jaishankar in a press conference. He claimed the minister's act was not diplomacy but something more serious. “This is not diplomacy, this is espionage. Everyone heard what the External Affairs Minister said. A cover-up is being done,” he alleged.

Khera went further to question whether this “warning” allowed terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to flee their hideouts. “This statement suggests that the terrorists must have fled their bases. Prime Minister Modi and the External Affairs Minister must answer why this was done,” he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs responded firmly, saying Jaishankar’s words were being taken out of context. A government statement clarified, “EAM had stated that we had warned Pakistan at the start, which is clearly the early phase after Op Sindoor's commencement. This is being falsely represented as being before the commencement.”

Backing this version, the Defence Ministry referred to a statement made by Lt General Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations. Ghai had said, “Even though we did attempt to reach out and communicate our compulsions to strike at the heart of terror to my counterpart in the immediate wake of Operation Sindoor, the request was brusquely turned down with an intimation that a severe response was inevitable and in the offing. We were, of course, prepared.”