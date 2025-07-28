Three terrorists were killed following an encounter with security forces at the Lidwas area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday under the ‘Operation Mahadev.’ During the operation, teams from the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police are also involved, along with the Indian Army.

According to a report by CNN-News18, the bodies of the terrorists were brought from the encounter spot, and there are no official updates of their role in the Baisaran Valley attack; however, the report suggested their involvement in some major attacks on Indian soil.

Latest reports suggested that the movement of foreign terrorists was intercepted by the security forces in the upper reaches of Dachigam Forest at Srinagar's Harwan. The ongoing development was confirmed by the Army's Chinar Corps on X, saying, "Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues."

Sources in the security forces indicated that the dead bodies of two killed terrorists out of three were identified as Sulaiman and Yasir. Both of them were involved in the Pahalgam attack, while the third is yet to be unidentified.

In addition, after the terrorists were killed, a US-made carbine, an AK-47, 17 rifle grenades, and other materials were also recovered.

What is the 'Operation Mahadev'?

It is a large-scale anti-terror operation launched by the Indian army in joint cooperation with the CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Lidwas area of Srinagar on Monday (July 28, 2025).