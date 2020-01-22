'Only way forward is via peace settlements': Pak PM Imran Khan calls for talks with India

Pakistan wants peace with India by addressing all conflicts including border issues through talks, country's Prime Minister said on Wednesday during his address at the World Economic Forum.

"I've always believed that the only way forward is via peace settlements. We want to mend our fences with Iran. We had some border issues with them. And then with India," Khan said while delivering a keynote address at Davos.

"You cannot have two nuclear-armed nations at such sensitive relations. This is why I asked for international overseers to come to the Line of Control," Khan also said.

Talking about India's growing economy, Khan said, "Howdy Modi doesn't bother me. I understand the relationship between the US and India. India is a huge market."

Tensions between India and Pakistan have spiralled after the Indian Parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution to revoke Article 370 and a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

The address comes a day after Khan held a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the event.

Relations between India and Pakistan have been tensed since last year after a Pakistan based terrorist group attacked an Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Around 40 soldiers were killed in the incident.

Rattled by New Delhi's decisions, Islamabad "rejected" the move and said it will exercise "all possible options" to counter the steps.

Meanwhile, India has been calling on Pakistan to crack down on the terror groups based on its territory and take immediate, irreversible action against them.

In December last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, despite extending a "hand of friendship" India has got "betrayal" from Pakistan.

"I invited Pakistan's PM for oath-taking ceremony in 2014. We had extended a hand of friendship towards Pakistan. I visited Lahore, but we got betrayal," PM Modi had said.