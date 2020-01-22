Pakistan has gone through 'very tough economic period': PM Imran Khan at Davos

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday addressed a special session in World Economic Forum.

Speaking at Davos, Khan spoke about various topics ranging from climate change to Pakistan cash-strapped economy.

"Always wanted my country to be a welfare state," he said adding, that "Pakistan will only partner with another country in peace."

"Pakistan cannot grow its economy without peace and stability," Khan said.

"We have gone through a very tough economic period and people are hurting," he said.

Kha also said that the country's economy has "suffered" because of war in Afghanistan and " now we hope to return to growth".

Speaking about climate change, Khan said that his country "will plant as many trees as possible" to deal with the consequence of the continuous deteriorating climate situation.

The address comes a day after Khan held a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the event.

Among the various topics, Afghanistan was also a major point of discussion between the two countries.

"The major concern is Afghanistan between us and fortunately we are on the same page," PM Imran Khan asserted.

The meeting between President Trump and PM Imran Khan was the third leadership-level interaction between the United States and Pakistan leaders since Khan's visit to Washington in July last year.