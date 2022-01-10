Omicron's sub-lineage replaces Delta, becomes dominant strain in most Indian states

Several scientists working on genome sequencing of Covid positive samples have said that Omicron's sub-lineage, BA.1, is circulating dominantly. Also, it is now replacing the Delta variant in Maharashtra and several other states.

The revelation has been made by scientists working at the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Omicron has two other sub-lineages as well - BA.2 and BA.3. However, according to an INSACOG virologist, the presence of BA.2 is far too low and BA.3 has not been identified in India as of now.

Also read | India records 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths in 24 hours

The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and has been spreading rapidly in the nation. It has also imposed several state governments impose certain restrictions.

India recorded 1,79,723 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The count is 12.5 per cent higher than the previous day's figure.

The tally of Omicron cases in the country has also gone up and reached 4,033. Of these, 1,552 have been recovered.