India records 1,79,723 fresh COVID-19 cases, 146 new deaths in 24 hours

As the unprecedented rise in the number of coronavirus cases continues, India recorded 1,79,723 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The count is 12.5 per cent higher than the previous day's figure.

Also Read: India starts administering 'precaution dose' of Covid jab to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline workers

With 146 new fatalities in 24 hours, the nationwide death toll has reached 4,83,936, the Ministry said.

The active caseload has touched 7,23,619. It accounts for 1.66 per cent of the nation's total positive cases.

The resurgence of Covid cases seems to have been fuelled by the spread of Omicron variant.

The tally of Omicron cases in the country has also gone up and reached 4,033. Of these, 1,552 have been either recovered or discharged from hospitals.

Also Read: 'Virus is evolving continuously': Indian PM Narendra Modi holds a Covid review meet as cases surge

Till now, a total of 27 states have reported the cases of the new variant of coronavirus, as per the Ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the recovery of 46,569 patients has increased the cumulative tally to 3,45,00,172. Now, the recovery rate in the nation is 96.62 per cent.

The spike in cases has risen the weekly positivity rate to 7.92 per cent. The daily positivity rate is 13.29 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)