'Virus is evolving continuously': Indian PM Narendra Modi holds a Covid review meet as cases surge

Amid a surge in Covid cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Covid review meeting where he highlighted the need to focus on testing, genome sequencing and vaccination. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Several top officials were also a part of the meeting including the Aviation Secretary, Home Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, and Chairman of the Railway Board.

"There is a need for continuous scientific research in testing, vaccines and pharmacological interventions including genome sequencing given that the virus is evolving continuously," PM Modi said.

With this, he suggested that a meeting should be held with Chief Ministers of all the states to discuss state-specific scenarios which will help the nation in battling the virus surge.

This was PM Modi's first Covid review meet this year. The last meeting was conducted on December 24 when the Omicron variant had just emerged.

The tally of the Omicron cases in the country is also witnessing an upward trend. The country has recorded 1,59,632 new fresh cases and 327 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

There are a total of 3,623 Omicron cases in India so far. Out of this, 1,409 of these people have been recovered.

