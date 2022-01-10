India starts administering 'precaution dose' of Covid jab to 60+ age group, healthcare, frontline workers

India has started the administration of the 'precaution dose' of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years from Monday (January 10).

The 'precaution dose' given to the healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously, the Indian Ministry of Health and Welfare has said.

What's the process?

Those who are eligible for the 'precaution dose' can register online on the Co-WIN platform. The registration had started on Friday (January 8) itself.

Important to note that the precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months from the date of administration of the second dose of COVID-19.

Also, while taking the precaution jab, the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to show a doctor's certificate or prescription.

ALSO READ | 'Virus is evolving continuously': Indian PM Narendra Modi holds a Covid review meet as cases surge

India's Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya that alert text messages have been sent to more than ten million health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their precaution dose.

"The government is ensuring the security of the health army that secures the country. Reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their #PrecautionDose. Appointments on COWIN are already open. The dosing program is being started from tomorrow," the health minister tweeted on Sunday (January 9).

ALSO READ | Omicron 'ray of light' amid pandemic? Here is what an expert says

COVID-19 cases in India

As per the health ministry data updated on Monday, India had reported 1,79,723 fresh cases and 146 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Active case tally reaches 7,23,619 and daily positivity rate at 13.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Omicron case tally is at 4,033.

WATCH: When will the Omicron wave end? A learning for the world