With the Delhi Assembly election set to be held on Wednesday (Feb 5), a YouTuber named Meghnad S has debuted in politics as an independent candidate with a pen as his election symbol. But what has grabbed the attention of the voters is the catchy election campaign song of the digital media journalist-turned-politician, which he posted on his YouTube channel, 'Meghnerd'.

The song titled "Dilli Ka Normie Neta" has some not-so-traditional promises and rather says, "Not a Hindu or Muslim, your leader will be a nerd."

Meghnad, running from the Malviya Nagar constituency of Delhi, says in the song, "He will take care of roads, air, and water, and your issues will be solved. Hi, my name is Meghnad. I'll take care of Malviya Nagar's people."

Claiming to be India's "first YouTuber neta," Meghnad introduced his candidacy against the backdrop of the chaotic and congested life of Delhi and issues like floods, pollution, etc.

The YouTuber urged people to vote for him in the song, saying, "I bring some hope to you. Not even one vote might come in, honestly, I know that too. But I'm in this game, I know the rules, choose me, and I'll show it to you."

"I'm just trying to walk the talk because that's what we're supposed to do. We need our person, Who will win this time? Delhi wants a normie leader. Even if no one votes, this song will play in every street."

"Delhi wants a normie leader," the song ended.

Pamphlets have been distributed for Meghnad with slogans like "Pen chuno, kaam dekho" (Choose the pen, see the work) and "Teach the herd, vote for the nerd."

In his interactions with the media, Meghnad said that he believes hyper-local candidates can best address the local issues of the voters.

(With inputs from agencies)