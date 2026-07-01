/Northeast India: Japan's new geo-economic corridor

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, just before her visit to India on Wednesday, called the country an indispensable partner in advancing her updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) vision. That language matters, because "indispensable" is diplomatic code for "we need you, now."

The real story is China. Beijing controls the lion's share of global rare earths, lithium, and cobalt processing, and has shown its willingness to weaponise that dominance. Japan has spent a decade trying to de-risk its supply chains. This is where India's Northeast becomes the gateway for Japan's move away from China.

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India sits on 7.2 million tonnes of rare earth reserves, the world's third largest, and that's the pivot point for Takaichi.

At the India-Japan annual summit this week, concrete deals on joint exploration and processing are expected, and not just intent.

The plan also includes a supply pipeline for EV batteries and defence hardware. Semiconductors are the second pillar.

Japan wants India as a manufacturing base, and not just a billion-plus consumer market. That's Japan's latest strategic shift - from selling to India, to building in India, for the world.

New geo-economics at play

Reports quoting diplomatic sources show that both sides are building an "Industrial Value Chain," connecting the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India.

So that plan potentially turns a historically underdeveloped frontier into a critical minerals and manufacturing corridor.

This is the new geo-economics.

The numbers back the intent

About 1,400 Japanese companies operate in India, with nearly half of them in manufacturing. Bilateral trade hit $27.5 billion in FY 2025-26, with Japanese investment of $3.2 billion between April and December 2025 alone.

Expect Takaichi's visit to produce a joint statement on economic security, and a separate declaration on AI cooperation, alongside memorandum of understanding agreements (MOUs) on batteries, pharma and critical minerals.