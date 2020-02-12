LPG cylinders witness sharp price hike across metro cities

The prices of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders witnessed a steep hike of over Rs 100 across metro cities.

An announcement in this connection was made by State-run Indian Oil on Wednesday.

The new rates would be effective from Wednesday. The LPG cylinder prices had not been hiked since January 1, 2020.

According to Indian Oil, "In Delhi price of Indane gas rose to Rs 858.50 (increased by Rs 144.50), in Kolkata Rs 896.00 (increased by Rs 149), in Mumbai Rs 829.50 (increased by Rs 145) and in Chennai Rs 881.00 (increased by Rs 147)."

Indian Oil is the country`s largest fuel retailer which supplies LPG under brand Indane.

Currently, LPG consumers in the country have to purchase the fuel at market prices. The government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each per household in a year by providing the subsidy amount directly in the bank accounts of users.

This subsidy amount depends on changes in the average international benchmark LPG rate and foreign exchange rate.

