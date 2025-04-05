A man in Noida killed his wife with a hammer on Friday (April 4), suspecting her of having an affair. He then walked two kilometres to the police station and confessed to the crime. Family members said that Noor-ul-lah Haider and Asma Khan had argued the previous night, and the next day, around noon, he locked their bedroom door.

Haider, a computer engineering graduate, put a pillow over his wife's mouth to muffle her screams and bludgeoned her to death with a hammer, smashing it repeatedly. Fifty-five-year-old Haider lived with his family in a two-storey house in Sec 15. Asma, 42, worked as a civil engineer at a private firm in Sector 62, Noida.

The couple has two children: 19-year-old boy Samad, who is a BTech student at Amity University, and 12-year-old Inaya.

The police said Haider suspected that his wife was having an extra marital affair. The couple had been having regular arguments for the past few days, Asma's family members said. She called her sister, Farida, at 5 am on Friday following the night-long quarrel with her husband.

Following the call, Farida and other relatives went to Asma’s house, where they talked to the couple for over five hours. They all left around 11 am, Farida's husband Nadeem said.

However, Asma's mother, Husnara Begum, stayed back to try and ease the situation. Things quietened down after everyone left, and Asma and Haider went back to their room. "It was then that he locked the door from inside and killed her,” Nadeem said.

Nadeem learned of Asma's death at 1 pm on Friday when Samad called him with the tragic news. "When Farida asked what had happened, Samad said his father killed her, and she was lying in a pool of blood on the bed,” Nadeem, who lives in Delhi, said.

"By the time we reached Noida, police had been informed."

He said that Haider reportedly killed Asma around noon when they were in their room. "It is suspected that he covered her face with a pillow and repeatedly hit her on the head with a hammer."

Haider walked 2 km to the police station and confessed

"After the murder, Haider walked over 2km to the Sector 20 police station to surrender. He informed officers at the station that he had killed his wife over suspicions of an affair," Amit Kumar Maan, station house officer of Phase 1 police station, said.

They then informed the Phase 1 police, who rushed to his home. “A case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Phase 1 police station, and the body has been sent for an autopsy,” Maan said.

"Haider accepted that he killed his wife over suspicion of an affair. He did not express any remorse for his act," Additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, Sumit Shukla, said.