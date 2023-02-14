No use of ChatGPT in Class 10, 12 board exams, says CBSE

India's Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday announced that Artificial Intelligence-based ChatGPT's use by students will be prohibited in Class 10 and 12 board exams which are set to begin on Wednesday.

"Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall," as per the instructions released by the CBSE ahead of the exams.

The board officials emphasised that any use of ChatGPT will be considered as using unfair means by students to clear board exams with flying numbers.

"Students are not allowed to carry any electronic devices inside the exam centre. This includes using device to access ChatGPT so that unfair means is not used," said a senior board official.

Launched in November 2022, ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer), is an Artificial Intelligence bot which can generate student essays, news articles, songs and speeches on the basis of input given to it.

Large language model (LLM), the new artificial intelligence (AI) system, has been designed to create human-like writing through the prediction of upcoming word sequences.

Other cautionary instructions on the admit card of students read, "You should not indulge in any unfair practice. If found, you will be booked under Unfair Means (UFM) Activity and action will be taken as per the rules of the board."

"Do not believe in fake videos and messages uploaded on social media. Do not spread rumours too. You could be booked under unfair means rules," the instructions added.

