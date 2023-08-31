'No torn jeans allowed': Kolkata college asks students to sign affidavit

In the Indian state of West Bengal, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College in the capital Kolkata, has told undergraduate students to sign an undertaking declaring that they would refrain from wearing torn or artificially torn jeans to the institution. Similarly, the parents or guardians of the students have also been requested to sign a similar affidavit.

The undertaking that the students have to sign reads - "Having been admitted to Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College I will never enter inside college premises wearing torn/artificially torn jeans or any kind of indecent dresses. I do hereby affirm that I shall wear normal civil dresses during my study period inside the entire college premises.”

The prohibition on students and staff wearing indecent clothes, like torn jeans is not new. A notice issued last year read, "No student or staff can enter inside college premises wearing torn jeans or artificially torn jeans. It is strictly prohibited inside the college campuses."

The principal of AJC Bose College told Indian Express, "Last year, we issued a similar advisory for our students. But despite such notice, some students were seen coming to the college in torn jeans. We don’t want our students to come to the campus in such attire." The head added that the college would not allow entry to any student found wearing indecent clothes.

Following this notice, students at the colleges demonstrated against the authorities and said they wouldn't follow the rules.

Since students didn't follow the previously issued advisory, the college this year is aiming to make a strong impact, which is why new students will have to sign the undertaking to get into the college.

Students are free to wear any type of outfit outside the college premises but they will have to follow the rules when in college. The principal also claimed that the undertaking would enforce strict discipline in the college.

A third-year student of the college told The Times Of India, "The college teaches us about freedom of expression but takes steps that curb personal choice. If education is properly imparted, students are responsible enough to judge what to wear and what not to at an institute."

The notification has different opinions as another student of the college did not find the rule problematic because several other colleges have the rule of following a dress code.

(With inputs from agencies)



