'No NRC, No CAB' meet on December 23: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that a meeting against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be held on December 23 in all the sub-division headquarters of the state.

"'No NRC & No CAB' meeting will be held on 23rd December in all the sub-division headquarters of the state. All the party leaders have been informed," Mamata Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister asserted that all the party leaders have been informed regarding the meeting.

"BJP is planning to malign my image by creating fake videos and spreading false information," said Banerjee.

On her statement - 'Let an impartial organisation like UN or Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favour or against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)', Banerjee said, "I mentioned only opinion poll. I said the Human Rights Commission and the UN are impartial institutions." she added.

The Chief Minister further said, "Let there be planning with experts of my country. They must organise an opinion poll and the Human Rights Commission must take care of what's going on. I said the UN must watch, also said this about the National Human Rights Commission. Let them see if people are accepting this or not."

Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the amended Citizenship Act and has said that she will not allow the legislation to be implemented in West Bengal.

Several other non-BJP chief ministers have also echoed similar views.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.