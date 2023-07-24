No marriage plans, set to return home: Pak man on Indian woman's visit

An Indian married woman named Anju traveled legally to a remote village in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrulla. However, Nasrulla has dismissed any romantic involvement between them and confirmed that Anju will return to India on August 20 when her visa expires, PTI news agency reported.

"Anju is on a visit to Pakistan and we have no plan to marry," Narulla told PTI in a telephonic conversation from the district's Kulsho village. The village is about 300 kilometres from the Peshawar province. "She will go back to her country on August 20 after her visa expires," he said, adding "Anju is living in a separate room of his home with the other female members of my family," he said.

Nasrulla, who is 29 years old, stated that he and Anju, who is 34 years old and married, are just friends. He also cleared that there are no plans for marriage between them. As per report, they initially connected on Facebook back in 2019.

Anju's visit

Anju visited the Upper Dir district of Pakistan's tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa, specifically granted for Upper Dir. She has been residing in a separate room in Nasrulla's home, along with other female members of his family.

Anju's visa is valid until August 20, after which she will return to India as per the official documents from the Ministry of Interior.

Nasrulla has provided an affidavit to the local authorities, stating that there is no romantic involvement, and Anju will abide by the visa regulations.

"She will definitely go back on August 20 as per her visa documents," said District Police Officer, Mushtaq, who checked her travel documents and issued a no-objection certificate.

The district administration has provided adequate security to ensure her safety during her stay in Pakistan.

The villagers, predominantly Pashtuns known for their religious values, wish for Anju's safe return to India.

They are concerned about any negative implications this incident might have on their community's reputation.

Anju's husband

Anju is married to Arvind, and they have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Arvind expressed hope that his wife would return home soon.

He confirmed that Anju had a valid passport and had mentioned her intention to apply for a job abroad but had no knowledge of her social media contacts.

The case involving Anju has been compared to another incident where a Pakistani woman named Seema Ghulam Haider illegally entered India and lived with a Hindu man she met through PUBG.

Unlike Seema, Anju traveled legally from India to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border.

